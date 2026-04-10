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The Symbiosis of Trump and Adversarial Intelligence Services
America First? Not so much
7 hrs ago
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Alex Finley
42
2
16
We are witnessing the most dramatic shift in the international order since World War Two
A friendly reminder that Rant!
Apr 3
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Alex Finley
70
5
25
March 2026
Trump keeps helping our enemies
Because they keep helping him (but not us)
Mar 27
•
Alex Finley
83
5
23
Trump is Number One!
Trump destroyed democracy faster than any other autocrat 👊🇺🇸🔥
Mar 20
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Alex Finley
184
11
70
Mission: Very Complete, Pretty Much
Just a few teeny, tiny details to work out, like avoiding global economic collapse.
Mar 13
•
Alex Finley
86
14
24
The (not a) war to end all wars?
Don't bet on it.
Mar 6
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Alex Finley
50
7
11
February 2026
The Drunk Russian Spy Who Is Jealous Of Mariia Butina
Nomma Zarubina pleads guilty to lying to the FBI. Oh, and she also trafficked women (allegedly).
Feb 27
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Alex Finley
37
3
11
Rubio's Munich Speech, the False Sigh of Relief, and the Appearance (Finally!) of Demands on Russia
A friendly reminder that Rant!
Feb 20
•
Alex Finley
81
7
29
A Closer Look at Epstein and the FSB
Plus: I've been talking a lot!
Feb 13
•
Alex Finley
62
22
Jeffrey Epstein and Russian intelligence
Just how close was Jeffrey Epstein to Russian intelligence?
Published on HUMINT
•
Feb 9
29:33
Was Epstein a Russian asset?
Plus, an update on Norwegian Crotch Rot: Are ski jumpers jacking up their johnsons?
Feb 6
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Alex Finley
232
24
76
January 2026
Norwegian Crotch Rot
A Scandinavian Ski Scandal Creates Stiff Competition
Jan 30
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Alex Finley
37
12
8
© 2026 Alex Finley
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