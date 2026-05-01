Rant! with Alex Finley

Rant! with Alex Finley

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
XGirl's avatar
XGirl
13h

https://luxurylaunches.com/transport/nord-megayacht-interiors-and-tender-garage.php

Reply
Share
1 reply
Victor James Trumper's avatar
Victor James Trumper
28m

The SUPERMAJORITY PLAN TO IMPEACH TRUMP and HIS ADMINISTRATION

It will take 292 house and 67 senate votes to obtain a supermajority vote. This is the key to accomplishing anything in the house or senate. The house and senate will be able to impeach Trump and his administration for their crimes and corruption.

The Democrats are the only ones that will stand against Trump. We have to vote out as many republicans as possible.

EVERYONE IS GOING TO HAVE TO VOTE FOR DEMOCRATS IN THE NOVEMBER 3RD MIDTERM ELECTIONS TO MAKE THIS WORK

Make sure you share this with everyone you know without social media. People without social media are unaware how corrupt and detrimental Trump’s administration really is for our country. The media outlets do not post anything negative about Trump. Some people don’t even know what the midterm elections are or how important they are.

TRUMP, HIS ADMINISTRATION, HIS BILLIONAIRE PEDOPHILE NETWORK (Elon Musk) , AND THE REPUBLICAN PARTY ARE MAKING IT IMPOSSIBLE FOR THE WORKING CLASS TO SURVIVE.

WE HAVE TO STOP THEM FROM DESTROYING THE COUNTRY

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Finley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture