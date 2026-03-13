Rant! with Alex Finley

Rant! with Alex Finley

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Hans Boserup, Dr.jur. 🇩🇰's avatar
Hans Boserup, Dr.jur. 🇩🇰
Mar 13

Alex, your piece captures something important: the Strait of Hormuz was never an obscure variable. It has been the central vulnerability of the global energy system for decades. Roughly a fifth of the world’s seaborne oil passes through a narrow corridor that, at points, is barely forty kilometres wide. Every serious military and intelligence assessment of the Gulf has always started with the same premise: if war breaks out with Iran, the strait becomes the battlefield.

And the tools Iran would use have never been mysterious. Mines. Drones. Coastal missiles. GPS interference. Harassment by fast boats. None of this requires Iran to defeat the U.S. Navy outright. It only requires raising the risk of transit high enough that insurers withdraw coverage and commercial shipping stops voluntarily. As you point out, that threshold appears to have been crossed already.

What matters strategically is that maritime chokepoints operate less like military targets and more like confidence systems. Shipping continues only as long as insurers, shipowners, and captains believe the risk is manageable. Once that confidence breaks, traffic stops long before the strait is physically closed. In practice, insurance markets often determine whether the sea lanes remain open as much as naval power does.

Reopening such a waterway is therefore not just a naval operation. It is a combined military, financial, and logistical effort. Mines must be cleared. Escort corridors established. Insurance mechanisms restored. And above all, the threat environment must be reduced enough that commercial operators are willing to sail again. That takes time, resources, and sustained coordination with allies.

There is another strategic consequence that deserves attention. Elevated oil prices have predictable geopolitical effects. They transfer revenue to hydrocarbon exporters, including states that are already aligned against Western interests. Russia is the obvious example. Higher global prices immediately strengthen Moscow’s fiscal position and therefore its ability to sustain the war in Ukraine.

This is the paradox of the current situation. A military campaign intended to constrain one adversary can inadvertently improve the strategic position of another. In a highly interconnected global energy market, actions in the Gulf rarely stay confined to the Gulf.

The Strait of Hormuz has always been the hinge point of that system. And once instability begins there, the ripple effects travel very quickly through the global economy.

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Bill Schmidt's avatar
Bill Schmidt
Mar 13

I realized that the often quoted mantra of Donald Rumsfeld combining knowns and unknowns is missing a fourth item that is crucially important right now. It is the unknown known. In this case there are probably many examples, but two stand out: the SoH and the effectiveness of cheap Iranian Shahad drones (as well as counter measures developed by Ukraine). Literally everyone who is sentient knows about those things, except, apparently, POTUS.

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