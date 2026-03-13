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ALEX’S WEEKLY RANT!

Satellite image of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important waterways on Earth that Trump seems to have disregarded in his desire to bomb the shit out of Iran. It will probably work out fine.

There is an entire industry of experts on Iran—in intelligence, military, academia, and more—paid to think about every possible scenario for how Iran would respond to a US military attack. They all failed to imagine the one scenario that has actually transpired: a US president failing to consider any of the obvious Iranian responses and to mitigate against them, thus plunging the world into a morass of completely predictable and avoidable shitstorms.

Everyone now knows where the Strait of Hormuz is

That’s about the only good news related to the Strait of Hormuz. We’re all getting a lesson in geography and how much global markets depend on that little waterway remaining open. Which it isn’t. Which is why oil prices are going bonkers, which will soon affect prices of everything else. All totally predictable to everyone except, it seems, everyone in the White House.

“Planning around preventing this exact scenario [Iran closing of the strait] — impossible as it has long seemed — has been a bedrock principle of US national security policy for decades,” a former US official told CNN. “I’m dumbfounded.”

Yes, exactly. I learned about the importance of the Strait of Hormuz in high school! (Thank you, Mr. Coble!) It is integral to the functioning of our global economy. Shipping costs for everything will now go up. But stopping petroleum product shipments doesn’t only affect oil and gas prices. There are enormous secondary effects, including, for example, on the global supply of fertilizer, which, you know, helps grow food. But really, who needs food?

As of this writing, more than 1,000 vessels are backed up waiting to pass through the strait. The risks are numerous. First and foremost is the threat from missiles, drones, and mines. A number of tankers have already been hit by Iran. Additionally, GPS jamming and AIS spoofing (making it look like vessels are in locations where they are not) have made navigating the waterway a huge risk.

Trump, with the typical bravado of a man who has never volunteered to face hardship in the service of others (in fact, who has never done anything in the service of others), chided tankers to “show some guts” and sail through the strait anyway. The US offered Navy escorts that have not transpired into reality. When companies asked for help, the US turned them down. That didn’t stop Energy Secretary Chris Wright from (incorrectly) posting on X that the US Navy had escorted a cargo ship through the strait. That mistake (or lie?) sent oil prices plunging, only for them to skyrocket again when he deleted the post. He now claims the Navy will be able to escort vessels starting at the end of this month. Other administration officials have implied it might be longer.

We’ll see. But that plan, too, requires tying up a few teeny tiny loose ends. For example: insurance.

When the war started, reinsurers all at once pulled their coverage from the insurers of the vessels because the risk was too high. Those insurers were then themselves too exposed, so all war risk coverage stopped. The Trump administration attempted to fix this problem (that they should have foreseen) by launching a US-backed insurance plan, only to learn (what they should have known) that US insurers do not underwrite war risks directly. That plan has now morphed into the US providing reinsurance to those foreign companies that do underwrite some war risks, but it will apply only to certain as yet unspecified types of vessels. Given how well all the other planning for this little “excursion” has gone, my hopes aren’t too high for the insurance plan.

Even if the insurance part gets worked out, that will be on paper. The actual physical barriers to going through the strait—the missiles, drones, mines, and navigational challenges—remain problematic, to say the least. It’s one thing for a company to know they’ll recover some of their money if their ship blows up, quite another for a captain to risk crew members’ lives so we can keep filling our cars with cheap gas.

Iran, however, is using the waterway, no problem! The Iranian military is allowing Iranian tankers to pass through unheeded, meaning Iran is now exporting more oil today than before the war.

How do we open the strait? My understanding is there are only bad options, all requiring enormous US resources (money, equipment, and people). Yet another teeny tiny detail of this very complete (pretty much) war that is not a war.

Russia is helping Iran, but no one in the administration cares

Also predictably, reports emerged this week that Russia is providing Iran with intelligence to target US assets, including US forces, in the region. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said, “it doesn’t really matter” if Russia is doing this. Steve Witkoff, fresh from trying to negotiate a deal with Iran (that has clearly been a success) and who is still in charge of negotiating a peace plan between Russia and Ukraine (also sure to be a success), said Putin told Trump he pinky swears Russia isn’t doing this. “We can take them at their word,” Witkoff said. “Let’s hope that they’re not sharing.”

The episode brings back traumatic memories of the Helsinki summit in 2018, when Trump sided with Putin over US intelligence agencies that had concluded that Russia interfered in US elections. "President Putin says it's not Russia,” Trump said at the summit. “I don't see any reason why it would be."

To make matters worse, Trump’s actions once again are actually helping Russia. Those high oil prices? They are propping up the country’s economy and feeding its ability to continue to wage war on Ukraine. Trump has also now lifted sanctions on Russian oil. The administration says it is only temporary, but that is hard to believe given the leeway Trump always affords Putin.

Everyone is afraid to tell Trump the truth

Again, all of this was predictable, but apparently no one wanted to tell Trump. Probably because they are afraid of him.

According to the New York Times, “Inside the administration, some officials are growing pessimistic about the lack of a clear strategy to finish the war. But they have been careful not to express that directly to the president, who has repeatedly declared that the military operation is a complete success.” It’s quite Stalinesque. Everyone is afraid to tell the leader the truth, so the leader keeps making terrible decisions.

Another indicator of this is all the Trump advisors hobbling around in ill-fitting shoes. Trump has been gifting Florsheim shoes to all his aides, who wear them even if they don’t fit. “It’s hysterical because everybody’s afraid not to wear them,” one White House official told The Guardian. These are the people bringing traditional masculinity back.

Among those too scared to tell Trump they just want to wear their own big boy shoes is Marco Rubio, who got roasted this week for wearing shoes that are clearly too big for him. You know what they say about a man and his foot size. Lil Marco, indeed.

Past national security advisors and secretaries of state include Zbignew Brzezinski, Henry Kissinger, and Madeleine Albright. Doesn’t look like Lil Marco can fill those big shoes.

Of course, bad-fitting shoes cause enormous back problems, so these people are lucky they have no spines.

Reaping what we’ve sown?

In the last week or so, we’ve had:

a bomb at the US consulate in Oslo, Norway: two Norwegian citizens of Iraqi origin have been arrested. Investigators are still looking for a motive. However, at the time the incident occurred, a video was uploaded to the Google Maps page of the US embassy that showed the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who the US killed on the first day of the war. Written in Persian were the words "God is great. We are victorious." The video has since been taken down.

a bomb at a synagogue in Liege, Belgium: no one was injured. An unverified video has appeared showing the perpetrators placing the bomb and the bomb then exploding, blasting out the windows of the synagogue. The logo on the video attributes it to a pro-Iranian group called “the Movement of the Islamic Right Hand.” The video was widely spread on Iranian propaganda social media channels.

a shooting at the US consulate in Toronto: No one was injured. The incident occurred after three synagogues in town also were shot at. It is being treated as a national security incident.

a car crashing into the White House gates: the driver has been detained and is being questioned.

a vehicle ramming a synagogue in Michigan: the FBI has arrested a US citizen who was born in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, a federal government alert was sent to law enforcement agencies indicating, perhaps, that Iran has signaled its sleeper cells to wake the hell up and get in the game. According to ABC News: “the alert cites ‘preliminary signals analysis’ of a transmission ‘likely of Iranian origin’ that was relayed across multiple countries shortly after the death of Ali Khamenei.”

When asked if he had been made aware of sleeper cells potentially being in the US, Trump said he knows where they all are (he thinks) and blamed their presence on Biden: “I have been, and a lot of people came in through Biden with the stupid open border. But we know where most of them are, we’ve got our eye on all of them—I think.”

As I mentioned last week, we are in good hands because Kash Patel has fired or redirected anyone in the FBI who has experience in this sort of thing.

On the bright side, I guess that means we have fresh eyes on the problem to give us a new perspective. Or something like that. Another teeny tiny detail. Because really, we’ve already completely won. Pretty much. Trump thinks.

And now for a quick #YachtWatch update

Fun fact: When all those Russian oligarch megayachts fled European waters for fear of being seized right after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, a lot of them went to Dubai. Which sits right in the Strait of Hormuz. I haven’t done a thorough search, but at least three Russian megayachts are currently stuck in Dubai or nearby ports:

Madame Gu: 99 meters long (325 feet), worth $150 million, owned by Andrei Skoch, who is worth $7 billion

Nord: 142 meters long (465 feet), worth $500 million, owned by Alexei Mordashov, who is worth $30 billion

Motor Yacht A, 119 meters long (390 feet), worth $300 million, owned by Andrey Melnichenko, who is worth $21 billion

Boats in the area have been given unofficial guidance to stay in port. For now, those ports reportedly remain operational. Insurance is also an issue for these vessels, as coverage providers are pulling back war coverage. According to Superyacht Times:

Yachts remaining securely berthed continue to retain standard Hull & Machinery cover. However, “loss or damage due to war is not covered” until war cover can be reinstated at an additional premium. This means that even vessels sheltering in port remain exposed to uninsured war-related perils. Should damage arise from an incident whose proximate cause is linked to a war-related trigger, the exclusion would apply. The spokesperson confirms that in a scenario where a conflict-related explosion leads to secondary damage, such as a marina fire, the originating trigger would determine classification of the claim. In such circumstances, the loss would fall under the war exclusion until cover is restored. While conventional marine risks remain insured, the temporary withdrawal of war-risk capacity shifts that specific layer of exposure back to owners until underwriting support returns.

Yachts are also dealing with limited crew rotations and some supply chain issues because of the closed airspace. It seems they will be stuck there for a while, liable for any damage that occurs because of the war. They should have fled to Turkey, like so many other Russian oligarch yachts.

THE WEEK’S LINKS

A roundup of things you should be reading

RUSSIA, HAVANA SYNDROME, AND CIA

Inside the CIA’s attempt to make Havana Syndrome disappear (The Insider)

Also watch the 60 Minutes segment on this:

RUSSIA’S SHADOW FLEET

From Wagner to GRU, Russian Military Men Are Manning Moscow’s Shadow Fleet (OCCRP)

EXCELLENT RESOURCES!

Just Security has launched WHAT JUST HAPPENED? as well as a litigation tracker to help readers keep up with the chaos

Lawfare is tracking all Executive Orders and related lawsuits and providing excellent and needed analysis

Alex Finley is a former officer of the CIA’s Directorate of Operations, where she served in West Africa and Europe. She writes and teaches about terrorism, disinformation / covert influence, and oligarch yachts. Her writing has appeared in Slate, Reductress, Funny or Die, POLITICO, The Center for Public Integrity, and other publications. She has spoken to the BBC, MSNBC, CNN, C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, France24, and numerous other media outlets. She was also invited once to speak at Harvard, which she now tells everyone within the first ten seconds of meeting them. She is the author of the Victor Caro series, satirical novels about the CIA. Before joining the CIA, Alex was a journalist, covering Capitol Hill, the Pentagon, and the Department of Energy. She reported on issues related to national security, intelligence, and homeland security. Did she mention she was invited to speak at Harvard?