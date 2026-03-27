Rant! with Alex Finley

Rant! with Alex Finley

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Arent's avatar
Arent
Mar 27

Vance visiting Hungary during election time, with a war going on in Iran... It's clear what his priorities are. To make sure the GOP wins the midterms, whatever it takes. Of course there will be fair US elections. ICE will take care of that.

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Seldon Crisis Log's avatar
Seldon Crisis Log
Mar 29

Much of what Trump now does exceeds the threshold for treason.

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