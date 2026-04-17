Rant! with Alex Finley

Rant! with Alex Finley

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carl Van Ness's avatar
Carl Van Ness
1d

Magyar's decision not to engage with the onslaught of accusations and misinformation is a lesson that Democrats could certainly learn. Democrats, either willingly or stupidly, exhaust themselves with responses to Trump's daily insanities. It will be difficult, though, for Democrats to pursue a campaign against corruption. Grift is not unknown in Democratic circles, it's just small potatoes compared to the GOP.

Reply
Share
DeeceX's avatar
DeeceX
1d

Alex, thank you for this. I do feel more hopeful about the midterm after the Hungarian experience.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Finley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture