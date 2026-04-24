Rant! with Alex Finley

Rant! with Alex Finley

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John MacIntosh's avatar
John MacIntosh
1d

I’ll take T for Traitor, Alex.

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USIBARIS's avatar
USIBARIS
20h

will there ever be any proof of T being P's asset???

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