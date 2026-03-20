Rant! with Alex Finley

Rant! with Alex Finley

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Sara Frischer's avatar
Sara Frischer
Mar 20

No good news here, Alex, but thank you for pulling it all together I listened to part of the Save Act debate in the Senate yesterday. It is frightening to hear the MAGA Senators twisting the intent of what the bill will do to voting in America.

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Dustin Hepworth's avatar
Dustin Hepworth
Mar 21

Very good analysis, thank you!

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