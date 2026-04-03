Rant! with Alex Finley

Rant! with Alex Finley

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Condo's avatar
Condo
7d

To dispel the ( accurate) perception that the French alt right RN belongs to Russia, it had to reimburse a €9million load but the party is so badly managed it couldn’t. Thankfully a Hungarian bank lent it € 11 millions. Isn’t that nice?😊

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Hans Boserup, Dr.jur. 🇩🇰's avatar
Hans Boserup, Dr.jur. 🇩🇰
7d

We are witnessing the most dramatic shift in the international order since World War Two

Response to Alex Finley

Alex,

That may be true.

But I sometimes wonder if what we are witnessing feels more dramatic than it actually is—because we are inside it.

Every generation believes it is standing at the hinge of history.

Sometimes it is right. Often it is experiencing acceleration, not rupture.

What we are seeing now does not feel like a clean break.

It feels like strain.

Not a new order appearing, but an old one losing some of its internal balance.

 Systems rarely collapse in a single moment. They drift—until the drift becomes visible.

Take what is happening across the system:

alliances under pressure

energy flows disrupted

institutions questioned

supply chains weaponised

None of this is entirely new.

What is new is the simultaneity.

Multiple pressures, across multiple domains, interacting at once.

And that creates the impression of a “dramatic shift”.

But the underlying structures are still there.

NATO has not disappeared. The dollar still anchors the financial system. Trade still flows, even if more cautiously.

So perhaps the better way to describe this moment is not as a break—

but as a transition in stress.

 We are not yet in a new order. We are in a contested one.

Where assumptions are being tested:

Will alliances hold?

Will deterrence still work?

Can global systems absorb repeated shocks?

Some will hold. Some will adapt. Some will quietly weaken.

And over time, that will produce change.

But change built this way is rarely sudden.

It accumulates.

A decision here. A hesitation there. A new dependency. A broken expectation.

Until one day, looking back, it will indeed seem like a dramatic shift.

Just not because it happened all at once.

But because we only recognised it after it had already unfolded.

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