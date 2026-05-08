I’ve written a new class for my Foreign Influence Operations course! Next week I’ll be sending out Class 21, about Russian information ops in Africa. In the meantime, catch up on past classes here.

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ALEX’S WEEKLY RANT!

Russian proxies working for Russian intelligence set fire to a shopping mall in Warsaw, Poland, in 2024. It is just one of hundreds of attacks carried out by Russia in Europe since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Estonia wants to cut off visas for any Russian who has fought in Ukraine. This is an absolute no-brainer and all of Europe should adopt the ban. Not just because it is morally the right thing to do. It is also a security imperative.

A recent report from Poland’s internal security service says that Russia’s attacks on Europe have increased exponentially over the last two years. The Associated Press has done a great job tracking these incidents and now includes 191 confirmed attacks on its interactive map. I’ve written extensively on this shadow war: see here, here, and here.

A major theme in reporting on these attacks in the recent past has been Russia’s use of “disposable agents.” These are individuals, often young people, who are recruited online and offered small sums of money—maybe a few hundred euros—to carry out small acts of sabotage. The Russian handler on the other side of the Telegram chat slowly ratchets up the ask, eventually asking people to derail trains, for example, or set fire to warehouses. If they get captured, their Russian handlers wipe their hands clean of them and move on. Hence the term “disposable.”

Russia turned to these “disposable agents” after so many of its intelligence professionals were kicked out of Europe due to Russia’s malign activities, including the poisoning of Sergei Skripal in England. But according to the Polish report, Russia is moving back toward more professional proxies and tapping into organized crime networks.

We’ve already seen examples of Russia using criminals to carry out these attacks (as opposed to youngsters just looking to make a quick buck). Take, for example, the arson attack on the Latvian Occupation Museum in 2024. In that case, the perpetrator was recruited through Telegram by an inmate in prison in Latvia, who had been contacted by another inmate who was in touch with a Russian handler. In some cases, Russia works directly with organized crime, as with the assassination of Maksim Kuzminov, a Russian military defector who was killed in Spain.

So Estonia’s desire not to provide visas for any Russian who has fought in Ukraine seems not just reasonable but imperative. It is easy to imagine Russian soldiers, particularly special forces, being enlisted by their government to “vacation” in Europe in order to carry out ever bigger and more professional attacks. Those who have backed the visa ban have already received death threats and psychological intimidation. “I proposed ban for Russian soldiers who were in Ukraine … And I receive hundreds and hundreds of threats that they will come and they will kill me,” one Czech member of the European Parliament told Politico.

The need to block these menacing aggressors seems even more acute considering Putin seems to be losing it. He is reportedly getting more and more paranoid, more afraid of assassination, and more isolated. It’s no wonder, considering even Russia’s elite in Moscow and St. Petersburg are beginning to criticize the regime more openly. While before they were able to live without thinking about the war, excuse me, the “special military operation,” Putin’s need to increase state surveillance and oppression and his turning off of the internet and popular apps has angered those who thought they would not be touched by the war.

As Alexander Baunov writes in this excellent piece for Carnegie’s Russia Eurasia Center:

When it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian regime destroyed previous social tradeoffs with the Russian people, but swiftly offered them a new one: you can live outside of the war, but you cannot be against it. For those who accepted the offer (though consent was not exactly sought), the regime was prepared to allow a way of life close to their pre-war existence. This exchange was accepted by many, if not most: some out of desperation, others out of genuine indifference to the misfortunes of others. But by the spring of 2026, the Russian regime had unceremoniously violated the terms of this compromise agreement one after another, and now society is angry. People did not agree to ignore the war only to become the target of prohibitions and repressions themselves, and now feel cheated and deceived.

As the noose tightens in Moscow and Ukraine continues its incredible successes on the battlefield and beyond—Ukraine is regularly hitting strategic targets in Russia thousands of kilometers away from the front line—Putin will only get more desperate and demand more attacks.

Blocking Russian fighters from Europe just makes sense from a security point of view. Morally, as well, it is the right thing to do. You do not get to fight for an autocratic aggressor country and then come vacation in Europe and enjoy the benefits of the free societies you are looking to destroy. Europe needs to pass this visa ban now.

THE WEEK’S LINKS

A roundup of things you should be reading

RUSSIA FACING PROBLEMS

How Russia lost its way in the Sahara (FT)

US FACING PROBLEMS

The Tragic Decline of the American Navy (NYT)

EUROPE NOT FACING PROBLEMS

Narva Is Actually Alright ( Minna Ålander Northern Flank Notes)

EXCELLENT RESOURCES!

Just Security has launched WHAT JUST HAPPENED? as well as a litigation tracker to help readers keep up with the chaos

Lawfare is tracking all Executive Orders and related lawsuits and providing excellent and needed analysis

Alex Finley is a former officer of the CIA’s Directorate of Operations, where she served in West Africa and Europe. She writes and teaches about terrorism, disinformation / covert influence, and oligarch yachts. Her writing has appeared in Slate, Reductress, Funny or Die, POLITICO, The Center for Public Integrity, and other publications. She has spoken to the BBC, MSNBC, CNN, C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, France24, and numerous other media outlets. She was also invited once to speak at Harvard, which she now tells everyone within the first ten seconds of meeting them. She is the author of the Victor Caro series, satirical novels about the CIA. Before joining the CIA, Alex was a journalist, covering Capitol Hill, the Pentagon, and the Department of Energy. She reported on issues related to national security, intelligence, and homeland security. Did she mention she was invited to speak at Harvard?