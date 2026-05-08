Rant! with Alex Finley

Rant! with Alex Finley

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Danny Abrahams's avatar
Danny Abrahams
5d

And what about Russian relatives especially immediate family relatives of Russian Government officials , Military, Oligarchs and anyone connected to the Russian apparatus being denied visas ? It’s repulsive that some still enjoy the freedoms , liberties and luxuries of Western civilisation that their relatives deny the Ukrainian peoples . In many cases by killing them .

Just as applicable I think and perhaps even more so than a conscripted Soldier into the Russian army who may have disagreed with the war or just did not have the right connections to avoid the draft .

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USIBARIS's avatar
USIBARIS
4d

how does identify (ex-)soldiets who fought in Ukraine?

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one work around for Russia would be to send fresh faces to Europe and leave the known ones at home.

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hence, ban them all for the next 60 years

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