Rant! with Alex Finley

Rant! with Alex Finley

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Gene Wood's avatar
Gene Wood
Nov 30, 2024

Joe Rogan .. get in the right side of America .. your voice can be helpful or it can tear this country apart .. think about what you are doing and stop justifying so much of the misinformation you are spreading .. get some new people.. take s neutral position .. talk about both sides

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