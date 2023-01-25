Introduction to Foreign Influence Operations
Course Syllabus (Updated frequently) - It's never too late to sign up! This course is designed to do at your own pace.
This course aims to cut through the noise, take out the politics, and explore the national security implications of foreign influence operations. Such campaigns (and their cheerleaders and amplifiers) have a corrosive and detrimental effect on our democratic foundations. By understanding why threat actors use these tactics and by breaking down how they are carried out, I hope we can move past the partisan discussion and view these operations as the national security threat they are.
It's important to realize, these types of malign influence operations are not new, nor is the United States the sole target. Indeed, any democratic country or institution is a target, simply because democracy anywhere is a threat to autocrats everywhere. Our mere existence might allow people who are oppressed by a dictator to see the possibilities of a more free life, if only that dictator were gone. As such, these influence operations aim to destabilize democracies and crack our democratic foundation.
The good news is: we have the tools to protect ourselves! We’ll explore these tools during the course and discuss what it would take to get people and our political leadership to act.
For more about how this is going to work, see the ABOUT page. The first class is open and free to everyone. Every class after that is open to paid subscribers only, who will also have access to a classroom chat and to Vespers, live get togethers for debate and discussion.
The course grew out of my research for my novel Victor in Trouble, a satirical look at Russian influence operations and disinformation. I hope to infuse some of that humor into the course.
Here is a list of the curriculum. You can do each class at your own pace. There’s no set timeline, no exams, no grades! Just knowledge for the sake of knowledge, at your own speed.
CLASS 2: PUTIN, OLIGARCHS, AND RUSSIAN INTELLIGENCE
CLASS 4: INTRODUCTION TO INFORMATION OPERATIONS
CLASS 5: HOW DISINFORMATION WORKS
CLASS 6: ANATOMY OF A RUSSIAN INFLUENCE OPERATION
CLASS 7: CASE STUDIES OF RUSSIAN INFLUENCE OPERATIONS
CLASS 8: A LITTLE PENNE ALLA VODKA: A CASE STUDY OF RUSSIAN INFLUENCE IN ITALY
CLASS 9: HOW RUSSIA USED HOT CHICKS AND GUNS TO WOO AMERICAN CONSERVATIVES
CLASS 10: A PROFESSOR AND THE WORLD’S MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMEN
CLASS 11: IT’S NOT JUST RUSSIA!
CLASS 12: DON’T SAY MEAN THINGS ABOUT BEIJING
CLASS 13: THE SOLUTION IS IN OUR HANDS
CLASS 14: Russian Spies, Ukrainian Oligarchs, and America’s Mayor
CLASS 15: RUSSIA’S USE OF PRESS TOURS IN CRIMEA
CLASS 16: THE ORIGIN STORY OF THE LORD OF SIBERIA
CLASS 17: VERIFYING NEWS SITES
CLASS 18: THE FRENCH CONNECTION (TO MOSCOW)
CLASS 19: PROJECT GOOD OLD USA
CLASS 20: MORE RUSSIAN FUCKERY IN ITALY
CLASS 21: WHY ARE THE FRENCH STEALING AFRICAN PENISES?
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This first lesson reminded me of the documentary I watched: ' At the CIA, a ‘Sisterhood’ of Analysts Who Helped Find Bin Laden '. They were way ahead of anyone else.....
Unable to post vid of the crime trio but still you know where the file is. Thankyou ma’am