Rant! with Alex Finley

Rant! with Alex Finley

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Simon Chrismas Doherty's avatar
Simon Chrismas Doherty
Mar 13, 2025

This first lesson reminded me of the documentary I watched: ' At the CIA, a ‘Sisterhood’ of Analysts Who Helped Find Bin Laden '. They were way ahead of anyone else.....

Reply
Share
XGirl's avatar
XGirl
Nov 13

Unable to post vid of the crime trio but still you know where the file is. Thankyou ma’am

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Finley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture