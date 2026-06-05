Rant! with Alex Finley

Rant! with Alex Finley

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Allan's avatar
Allan
6d

Had me at Steven Seagal!! He is to martial arts as Mr Bean is to elegance.

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Robert MacKay's avatar
Robert MacKay
6d

Apparently the new Arch in DC will need red lights, because it’s so tall. These lights have nothing to do with Russia-yet. But they may make finding the Red Light District in DC easier for various foreign visitors. Perhaps we will see this happen in the next James Bond episode.

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