Rant! with Alex Finley

Rant! with Alex Finley

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DeeceX's avatar
DeeceX
Jul 11, 2025

Thanks for reminding us that we once knew the truth about Russian interference in the 2016 election, and how it was part of a larger anti-democracy effort around the world.

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Allan
Jul 11, 2025

At the risk of sounding flippant, this is another "no shit Sherlock " moment, a "who knew" wrapped up in " say it ain't so". The English language and dictionaries have failed, running out of words describing the "cluster fuckery"that has befallen the US.

I think this is the nadir, combination of decades of right wing nuts and conspiracy theorists chipping away at the foundations of government. The mooring having finally let go with Trump hijacking the GOP with the cult like morons grasping at the nostalgia of yesteryear. Trump using every available means and not having any shame seizing power with Putin's help. The lack of Shame has been a guardrail in the past. The orange-haired DNA sampling off of Epstein's commode smashed through that self-imposed barrier. Decades of billionaire class feeding the heritage foundation, the John Birch society (daddy Koch and his fascist boy feeding Reagan bush, Nixon, Lee Atwater, stone, etc). Ugh

Thank you for the opportunity to post my rant.

As that beacon of moral integrity and intelligence from Iowa said, "what, we're all going to die anyhow"

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