A friendly reminder that Rant! is a reader-supported publication. Thank you for making this newsletter possible!

ALEX’S WEEKLY RANT!

So much of Donald Trump’s effort of late has been spent trying to discredit the Russia investigation, which found that Russia interfered in our elections and gave Trump an assist in his win. Among other things, he has repeatedly attacked anyone who participated in that and any related investigation and he has sic’d the Department of Justice on key players including James Comey, John Brennan, and Adam Schiff.

It’s a hoax, he insists, and as he stated in 2016, he and his staff never met with any Russians. Ever.

That was a lie, of course, and the “hoax” narrative has been discredited ad nauseam (although Trump and his minions keep trying to make fetch happen).

Last week, Trump got no help in his attempts to erase his campaign’s connections to Russia from an old campaign staffer: George Papadopoulos. Quick recap: Papadopoulos was a foreign policy advisor to the Trump campaign in 2016 and he insisted again and again he never met any Russians. He later went to prison for lying to the FBI about that very thing. He was the guy who learned from a mysterious (and now missing) professor in Rome that the Russians had dirt on Hillary Clinton, information he passed on to the Australian ambassador in Italy. His wife has also played her part, interviewing Russian agent Andrey Derkach, who helped spread the lie that Biden did corrupt business in Ukraine. For background, read this:

Well, Papadopoulos—the guy who pinky swears he never met any Russians—was spotted attending the 20th anniversary gala of RT, Russia’s state-run propaganda channel, which was held October 17th at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow and attended by Vladimir Putin himself.

Standing on the famed stage with ornate red and gold curtains emblazoned with the Russian double-headed eagle as a backdrop, Putin applauded RT staff for boldly “upholding the truth in the global information space.”

He went on, “We recall how, in the early 2000s, leading Western media outlets exploited their hegemonic position. Often – or rather, almost invariably – under the guise of objective news, they disseminated content entirely at their discretion, attempting to impose not merely new rules but an entirely new civilizational paradigm based on false moral values into the minds and hearts of millions.” Yeah, ok, sure.

Papadopoulos wasn’t the only American stooge paraded by Russia at the event. Scott Ritter, convicted child sex predator who fled to Russia and now spreader of Kremlin lies, attended the celebration, as did Tara Reade, who once falsely accused Joe Biden of sexual harassment then defected to Moscow where she was greeted by convicted Russian agent Maria Butina and handed Russian citizenship. Also in attendance were Errol Musk, Elon’s daddy, and former far-left British MP George Galloway, as well as a few European “journalists.” NewsGuard has a great breakdown.

It’s also not the first time an RT celebration featured American stooges. Remember when Russia paid Mike Flynn—Trump’s future short-lived national security advisor—$45,000 in 2015 to attend an RT event and sit next to Putin? And Jill Stein was there?

Label by Mother Jones

RT As Weapon

As regular readers of Rant! already know, Margarita Simonyan, the head of RT, has compared the media platform to the Ministry of Defense. She, like Putin, understands the information war is as important as (if not more important than) the kinetic war being waged with drones and missiles. And she has admitted RT plays a covert role in that information war. For background, read this and this.

The problem isn’t going away anytime soon. Russia’s draft budget for 2026 shows Putin is budgeting $1.77 billion for state media and propaganda, an increase of 7 percent over 2025, and 28 percent over pre-Ukraine invasion levels in 2021. That’s $34 million a week. And that’s just the overt part of the budget they are releasing! Imagine all the covert shit tucked in there that we can’t see.

The Incredible Collapsing Information Sphere

The problem also isn’t going away because Russia is feeding its false narratives and lies into AI algorithms, so that the algorithms spit out Russian shit when you ask a question.

This includes revisionist history. Some of Russia’s greatest hits include: “Russia never worked with the Nazis” (not true, for now we still have a record of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact that split up Eastern Europe between the two parties), and “Ukraine started the current war, which isn’t a war, it’s a special military operation by Russia but Ukraine started it.” All these lies, and more, are being fed into AI algorithms so that future researchers learn them as truth.

As we burn books and so many of our historic records are digitized and the search tools for those are manipulated, what will become of our history? Of our present? Of our future? As the old Soviet joke goes: History gets rewritten so fast, you never know what will happen yesterday.

The problem persists across the information sphere. This article in the FT describes how so many fake scientific manuscripts have been written by AI in order to boost academics’ citation rates, that all scientific papers are now suspect. Scientific integrity itself is at risk.

All of this bad information (and it’s not just Russian, it’s coming from everywhere) is leading to a total collapse of the information sphere.

In the future, the best search engine will be the one that can filter out the AI slop and bad information and lies, and deliver facts. If anyone is building that, please let me know, I’d like to invest.

THE WEEK’S LINKS

A roundup of things you should be reading

RUSSIA BUYING POLITICIANS AND MANIPULATING INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS

Reform UK, the Russian spy and rolls of Kremlin cash (The Guardian)

How the Kremlin Weaponized Human Rights Courts to Launder Disinformation (The American Sunlight Project)

YOUR TAX DOLLARS AT WORK, FLYING KA$H AND HIS GIRLFRIEND (WHO EVEN KNEW SOMEONE WOULD DATE HIM?)

FBI fires top official amid Kash Patel’s outrage over reports of agency jet use (The Guardian)

TRUMP AND THE CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS AT MAR-A-LAGO

FBI raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago uncovered more sensitive documents than previously thought (MSNBC)

TRUMP AND THEATER

The Theater of Power: Trump and the Tradition of Deliberate Decadence (The Steady State)

EXCELLENT RESOURCES!

Just Security has launched WHAT JUST HAPPENED? as well as a litigation tracker to help readers keep up with the chaos

Lawfare is tracking all Executive Orders and related lawsuits and providing excellent and needed analysis

Alex Finley is a former officer of the CIA’s Directorate of Operations, where she served in West Africa and Europe. She writes and teaches about terrorism, disinformation / covert influence, and oligarch yachts. Her writing has appeared in Slate, Reductress, Funny or Die, POLITICO, The Center for Public Integrity, and other publications. She has spoken to the BBC, MSNBC, CNN, C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, France24, and numerous other media outlets. She was also invited once to speak at Harvard, which she now tells everyone within the first ten seconds of meeting them. She is the author of the Victor Caro series, satirical novels about the CIA. Before joining the CIA, Alex was a journalist, covering Capitol Hill, the Pentagon, and the Department of Energy. She reported on issues related to national security, intelligence, and homeland security. Did she mention she was invited to speak at Harvard?