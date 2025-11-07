Rant! with Alex Finley

Rant! with Alex Finley

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Doug R's avatar
Doug R
Nov 7, 2025

I love that version of the Jill Stein picture with the nice big bubbles naming everybody.

EVERYBODY in that picture is a terrible person.

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