REMINDER: I published a new class as part of my Foreign Influence Operations course.

CLASS 21: WHY ARE THE FRENCH STEALING AFRICAN PENISES? is an in-depth look at Russia’s industrial-scale information operations in Africa and outlines why it matters. I hope you’ll check it out.

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ALEX’S WEEKLY RANT!

I am still stunned some days about how quickly the notion of public service circled down the gold shitter with Trump in charge. It’s not just him, it’s his minions, too. Everybody looking to make some quick cash or grasp a little power just to feel they’ve succeeded in something. The sheer number of scandals is mind boggling, so I know it is easy, enviable even, to disengage. But we must continue to pay attention, even if it makes us angry. That catalyzes action, and each of us taking action, even small actions, is the only thing that will get us out of the situation we are in.

I keep coming back to three words that apply to Trump and his minions: Corrupt. Incompetent. Disengaged.

Corrupt

Trump’s wealth has increased 165 percent in the last 18 months. He is now worth $6.1 billion. He made a lot of that using the presidential office (which we pay for!) for the benefit of him and his family. Foreign countries manipulate him to make deals by offering him a Trump Tower in their country or a pimped out airplane. US government contracts go to businesses in which the Trump sons have a stake. Trump sells merch from the Oval Office, which, besides being corrupt, is tacky as hell. He and his family have manipulated the crypto markets, likely sending thousands to the poor house while raking in millions for themselves, and demanding payments (also called bribes) in return for certain policy decisions.

A photo of Robert Mugabe looking sad because he never achieved Trump levels of corruption as President of Zimbabwe, despite trying really, really hard.

This is African dictator-level corruption, which you read more about in my essay on dictators:

Trump surpassed that level of corruption with the announcement of the $1.776 billion slush fund, the specific amount of which belies the notion that this is a real settlement. The agreement that the IRS can never hold him or his family accountable also leaves no doubt about the real purpose of the agreement. Trump has asked for billion-dollar donations for his fantasy Board of Peace, which he controls in perpetuity. Don’t forget the oddly coincidental stock trades that keep occurring just before Trump announces the strait is open, or the strait is closed, or a deal is nigh, or invest in this particular company.

The list goes on. And on. And on.

Incompetent

When the US began negotiating with Iran, Trump sent two real estate guys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. They are supposed to represent us, but they actually represent themselves, because they seem to think real estate deals everywhere will solve all the problems. The Iranians, who sent experienced diplomats and a dozen PhDs to the negotiating table, had a massive advantage because those talks included discussions about Iran’s nuclear program. These are highly technical discussions, or so I am told because I am not a nuclear expert, and neither is Kushner or Witkoff which is my whole fucking point! Worse still, they have access to all kinds of expertise, but they refuse to use it. I have met Iran nuke analysts and I can tell you, they would love to talk about Iran’s nuclear program, in detail, for hours. But Kushner and Witkoff eschewed this expertise, relying instead on, well, not their charm, their closeness to Trump, I guess? In any case, their inability to understand the technical issues made our bombing of Iran more likely.

The incompetence runs through the entire executive branch now. The DOGE idiots brought a Silicon Valley mindset to a bureaucratic fight, looking to move fast and break things, with no understanding of what government does or why it does it. While tossing USAID into the shitter, for example, one DOGE official was surprised to learn what the agency actually did, commenting, “I had no idea you did all this. As a Republican, when I think of what USAID does in global health, I assumed it was just, you know, abortions.” What else should we have expected from an initiative that gave major decision-making power to a guy named Big Balls?

Or remember when the new leaders at CIA emailed the names of undercover officers to the White House on an unclassified system?

Again, the list goes on. And on. And on.

The list will only get longer as Trump undercuts our democracy even more. As this NYT article notes, as democracy backslides, idiot loyalists are put in the bureaucracy. The article supports the idea that total losers who never would have succeeded or gotten positions of leadership or power in any normal world are rocketed to the top as democracy slides toward autocracy. I don’t use the word idiot here facetiously. The evidence shows that people who perform poorly in a world that functions with normal rules and expectations do exceedingly well in a system that puts loyalty first. Mediocre people excel in autocracy. See, for example, Ka$h Patel.

Disengaged

Given the corruption and incompetence, it is not surprising that Trump is also disengaged. The guy doesn’t give a shit about governing or doing policy. Leave that to the losers. He wants to do whatever the hell he wants for himself. He said he was skipping his son’s wedding in order to negotiate with Iran but spent most of the time shitposting. He has spent about a quarter of his (our) time on the golf course, at a cost of over $100 million of our money (for travel and security). His attention goes to adding gold to the Oval Office and building his ballroom and building a stage for the UFC fight that will take place on the White House lawn to celebrate America’s 250th birthday and, more importantly, Trump’s 80th birthday.

Metaphor alert! A fighting cage being constructed on the White House grounds next to the destroyed East Wing that is now being rebuilt into a too big ballroom whose cost keeps increasing and whose financial backers may very well be us even though we were promised it would be funded by private donations. Photo by Associated Press

I haven’t said anything here we don’t all already know. This isn’t rocket science (unlike the Iran nuke negotiations). But we need to remain angry and never become numb. This cannot be normalized. We the People brought America to her 250th, and We the People will be remembered long after Trump’s name and reputation have gone down the shitter to spend eternity in the shit heap of history.

THE WEEK’S LINKS

A roundup of things you should be reading

TRUMP AND CORRUPTION

Trump Just Took Us Somewhere the Country Had Never Been Before (NYT)

Actually, Democracy Dies in H.R. (NYT)

MORE FALLOUT FROM JAN MARSALEK INVESTIGATION

Jury finds former Austrian intelligence officer Egisto Ott guilty of espionage after The Insider’s investigations (The Insider)

TENET MEDIA: STILL GOING

The Canadians Tied to a Russian Influence Scandal Are Back (The Tyee)

EXCELLENT RESOURCES!

Just Security has launched WHAT JUST HAPPENED? as well as a litigation tracker to help readers keep up with the chaos

Lawfare is tracking all Executive Orders and related lawsuits and providing excellent and needed analysis

Alex Finley is a former officer of the CIA’s Directorate of Operations, where she served in West Africa and Europe. She writes and teaches about terrorism, disinformation / covert influence, and oligarch yachts. Her writing has appeared in Slate, Reductress, Funny or Die, POLITICO, The Center for Public Integrity, and other publications. She has spoken to the BBC, MSNBC, CNN, C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, France24, and numerous other media outlets. She was also invited once to speak at Harvard, which she now tells everyone within the first ten seconds of meeting them. She is the author of the Victor Caro series, satirical novels about the CIA. Before joining the CIA, Alex was a journalist, covering Capitol Hill, the Pentagon, and the Department of Energy. She reported on issues related to national security, intelligence, and homeland security. Did she mention she was invited to speak at Harvard?