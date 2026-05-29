Rant! with Alex Finley

Rant! with Alex Finley

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James P Petrila's avatar
James P Petrila
2d

The Mugabe photo tugged so hard at my heart . . .

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1 reply by Alex Finley
JB's avatar
JB
1d

As a person of mediocre abilities, I object to the description of Trump’s appointees as “mediocre.” Some of us mediocre types work hard to turn in barely adequate work. Others carefully calibrate the effort to produce results that are just about acceptable. We all just hover around that “meh” sort of performance level that won’t win any awards but won’t lose you your job in the first round of layoffs when the company does poorly. Sure, you might feel a little flat when you’re assigned to work with us but there are positives - We’ll never show you up by outperforming you. We aren’t a threat to your chances of promotion. In the real world where some people are the best and some are the worst, we’re in that frustrating but essential third to fourth quintile.

Trump appointees, by contrast, are the worst. They’re are way, way, way below mediocre. They’re toxic morons.

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