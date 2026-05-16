I’m a little late with this week’s Rant! and there won’t be a Rant! this coming Friday. But there’s still plenty for you to read!

Earlier this week, I published a new class as part of my Foreign Influence Operations course. CLASS 21: WHY ARE THE FRENCH STEALING AFRICAN PENISES? is an in-depth look at Russia’s industrial-scale information operations in Africa and outlines why it matters. I hope you’ll check it out.

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ALEX’S WEEKLY RANT!

So many people have anecdotes about Ka$h Patel they can’t bear not to share them. They just want to keep talking about him. Every day, we’re getting more and more stories. But despite the fact he is the center of attention, I don’t think our FBI director is ok.

As you probably already know, The Atlantic published not one but two killer articles about him. The first article outlined Ka$h’s predilection to drink and pass out at work. He adamantly denied that, sued the magazine and the reporter, and launched an internal investigation, polygraphing FBI employees to try to figure out who leaked the information that was absolutely not true. Of course, if the stories aren’t true, they aren’t leaks.

So after he threatened everyone about leaks, lots more people leaked even more stories about him, including the fact that he buys bottles of bourbon and has them etched with his name and the number 9, since he is the ninth director of the FBI. The bottle also features handcuffs and what looks like a wizard hat, possibly in homage to Ka$h’s children’s book, “The Plot Against the King,” about every child’s favorite subject: the Russia investigation. In the book, “Hillary Queenton” tries to harm “King Donald” and the wizard “Kash” uncovers the nefarious conspiracy. I recommend drinking a full bottle of bourbon before you read it.

With everyone making fun of him, Ka$h apparently felt a little inadequate, so he did what any self-respecting masculine man would do: he made AI videos of himself doing badass things he never actually does in real life, totally copying a Beastie Boys video (sacrilege!). This is not the first time he has posted “content” aimed at making himself look badass. This guy is so busy making self-jerking videos it’s a wonder he has time to get drunk on the job.

But don’t say he is getting drunk on the job because he will get bigly mad. Asked in a Congressional hearing about the drinking allegations in The Atlantic, Ka$h denied them, which makes me wonder if he perjured himself. Because if I had to bet on who is telling the truth—the wizard with his own bourbon bottle constantly hawking his merch or a seasoned Atlantic reporter with evidence—my cash is not on Ka$h.

His feelings of inadequacy seem to have affected his love life, as well. This man feels it very necessary to also show his girlfriend he is a badass. She reportedly accompanied him to a closed confidential hearing on fentanyl trafficking. She sat at the head table with him, confusing many of the folks who had actual reasons to be there. But this way she got to see he was a badass, talking about how he was going to stop fentanyl trafficking, I’m guessing by having a staring contest with drug dealers? I don’t actually know what his plan is but that seems like it would have a better chance at success than some other things he may think of trying.

A staring contest with drug dealers might be a way to end drug trafficking.

Anyway, if she wasn’t impressed by that, she probably was impressed by him using the FBI jet to fly to her concerts and instructing secret service to accompany her drunk friend home after a night out.

He must be pretty stressed. I mean, he is the director of the FBI, so he has big responsibilities, like tweeting incorrect information in the middle of a murder investigation while dining at an exclusive restaurant.

So it makes sense he needs an outlet. This week we learned he really needed to relax last summer during a work trip to Hawaii, so he arranged a snorkel at Pearl Harbor, which seems a bit like playing frisbee at Arlington National Cemetery. A few other dignitaries have participated in Pearl Harbor snorkels, but generally such outings are reserved for people with a deep connection to the hallowed site or those charged with maintaining it. But I’m sure the guy who tweeted through a murder investigation participated in the snorkel in the thoughtful and respectful manner such a site deserves. Which is also probably why the fact Ka$h had a snorkel and spent two extra days in Hawaii while claiming it was a work trip was not disclosed by the FBI at the time.

Look, the wizard just likes to combine work with pleasure, to help keep the stress of the job down. That’s why he had his personal trainer cleared to enter the FBI building, had his staff try to arrange for him to go jet skiing and to premier league matches when he was supposed to be meeting with allied intelligence leaders, and regularly needs to chill out at the Poodle Room in Las Vegas, a very convenient hangout for an FBI director based in Washington, DC. I’m guessing the self-jerking AI videos also provide a much needed release.

Let’s let Ka$h know he is loved by sharing even more stories about him! Maybe then he’ll be able to take a real break, a permanent break, from the stress of running the FBI.

THE WEEK’S LINKS

A roundup of things you should be reading

RUSSIA FACING PROBLEMS WITHOUT ORBAN

The Think-Tank Spy: Russian Diplomat Infiltrating Orban’s Right-Wing Elite Quietly Expelled (VSquare)

EXCELLENT RESOURCES!

Just Security has launched WHAT JUST HAPPENED? as well as a litigation tracker to help readers keep up with the chaos

Lawfare is tracking all Executive Orders and related lawsuits and providing excellent and needed analysis

Alex Finley is a former officer of the CIA’s Directorate of Operations, where she served in West Africa and Europe. She writes and teaches about terrorism, disinformation / covert influence, and oligarch yachts. Her writing has appeared in Slate, Reductress, Funny or Die, POLITICO, The Center for Public Integrity, and other publications. She has spoken to the BBC, MSNBC, CNN, C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, France24, and numerous other media outlets. She was also invited once to speak at Harvard, which she now tells everyone within the first ten seconds of meeting them. She is the author of the Victor Caro series, satirical novels about the CIA. Before joining the CIA, Alex was a journalist, covering Capitol Hill, the Pentagon, and the Department of Energy. She reported on issues related to national security, intelligence, and homeland security. Did she mention she was invited to speak at Harvard?