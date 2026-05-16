Rant! with Alex Finley

Rant! with Alex Finley

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DeeceX's avatar
DeeceX
20h

Of all the unqualified people at the top of the Trump Administration — I repeat myself, I know — Ka$h Patel seems uniquely unprepared for the challenges of adulthood. The use of public resources to impress his "girlfriend," the collegiate beer-bonging with the USA mens' hockey team, the branding bad bourbon with his personal sigil — all embarrassments to the FBI, the Administration, and the American people.

But snorkeling at Pearl Harbor is a whole 'nother insult to America. Playing Frisbee is Arlington Cemetery is a great analogy — or worse, setting up a disc golf course in those sacred acres. He clearly has no idea of makes America special, or how to honor that.

He reminds me of nothing so much as a college frat boy, liberated for the summer by his Europe-bound parents and their platinum card, determined to indulge himself as much as possible before the bills come due.

And they will.

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Anthony S's avatar
Anthony S
19h

…buys bottles of bourbon and has them etched with his name and the number 9. Whether his own money or tax payers’ money, whoever is accepting it and doing the etching ought to be ashamed of themselves.

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