Rant! with Alex Finley

Rant! with Alex Finley

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Kurt Ackermann's avatar
Kurt Ackermann
2d

The saga of the Admiral Kuznetsov is a priceless bit of writing. Brava!

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Robert Gillette's avatar
Robert Gillette
2d

Well, Yes. Couldn't agree more. Putin's major accomplishment has been to revive the Spirit of Brezhnev. Or maybe, given his history in Hungary in 1956, the Spirit of Andropov. Thank you, Alex.

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