Rant! with Alex Finley

Rant! with Alex Finley

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Sara Frischer's avatar
Sara Frischer
Feb 20

Thank you Alex, I hadn't seen this, more problems, The idea that one would type FREEDOM and find this: "" The US is launching the web site “freedom.gov” through the US State Department. The portal allows people in Europe and elsewhere to see content blocked by their governments. While the US paints this as getting around “government censorship”, the reality is that it allows access to malign information from Russia and elsewhere aimed at boosting far-right parties and pro-Kremlin narratives. Indeed, it seems designed to achieve that objective"

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Thomas Hobbes's avatar
Thomas Hobbes
Feb 23

This is an excellent article. Telling Europe that it is facing civilizational collapse and the end of “Western Civilization” while buddying up to Putin’s supporters is the definition of oxymoronic. The greatest threat to Western civilization is the Russian war on Ukraine. That is the threat we should be concerned about.

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