ALEX’S WEEKLY RANT!

I’d like to start this week with a big Congratulations! to Spain for an outstanding World Cup performance and for showing the world the art of the possible. But I’m not talking about soccer skills.

As many of you likely saw, Trump helped hand over the World Cup trophy to Spain’s captain Rodri, then tried to stick around on the stage for the lifting of the trophy, which is reserved for the winning team. It’s not like Trump was capable of playing eight high-intensity games that included running several miles per game in crushing heat for 90 and often 120 minutes. Trump can’t even stay awake for 90 minutes straight. Yet there he was, on the stage, ready to participate in the lifting of the trophy, as if it were his magnificent achievement.

To the credit of FIFA head Gianni Infantino (who, according to my son, looks like a sperm, and honestly, ya I see it) quickly moved to explain to Trump he was not, in fact, part of the Spanish national team and tried to move him away. Still, the trophy went up and the cameras began snapping before Infantino could move Trump completely out of the way.

But when FIFA posted the official picture of the raising of the trophy, this is what they posted:

They cropped Trump out of the photo. And I feel there is a lesson here. If FIFA and the Spanish football federation can cut Trump out of the picture, America can do it too!

Now, moving on to this week’s main Rant!

Politico reported this week that FBI director Ka$h Patel is planning a trip to Moscow and St. Petersburg as a guest of the FSB, Russia’s domestic intelligence agency. The trip is reportedly scheduled for October 14-15, two weeks before US midterm elections. So it seems like a good time to remind ourselves of Ka$h’s role in past operations aimed at influencing our elections.

Ka$h repeatedly tried to discredit the investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election and to deny Russia’s role.

Ka$h was the primary author of what is known as the “Nunes Memo,” a document written in 2018 for his boss at the time, then-Rep. Devin Nunes, who was chairman of the House Intelligence Committee (Nunes later left Congress to cash in as CEO of Trump Media, a position he held until last April). That memo, which was spirited to the White House in the dead of night and secretly coordinated with the White House, purported to prove that the FBI had been politically motivated when it opened its investigation into Russian interference in US elections. That accusation has been repeatedly debunked.

Ka$h has repeatedly wrongly claimed the Steele Dossier was the reason the FBI launched its Russia investigation. The FBI investigation, called Crossfire Hurricane, was launched in July 2016. The Steele Dossier did not cross the FBI’s radar until September 2016.

Ka$h repeatedly claimed the FBI unlawfully spied on the Trump campaign. This is not true. The allegation stems from FBI surveillance of Carter Page, who worked on the Trump campaign. The FBI had been building a case against three Russian intelligence officers in New York. Guess who they were trying to recruit? Carter Page! The FBI warned Page he was a target of Russian intelligence. He continued to meet with the Russians anyway. Those three Russians were later charged with being spies. Two had diplomatic immunity and fled home to Russia. The third, who did not have diplomatic immunity, pleaded guilty in 2016 to being a NOC (non-official cover) spy for Russia. That hasn’t stopped Trump’s administration from trying to clean up the fact that Russia interfered to help him get elected, as I wrote about here 👇 Cleanup On Aisle Russia Alex Finley · Apr 24 Read full story

Ka$h denied that Russia hacked the DNC and launched an information operation aimed at US elections in 2016, claiming there was no evidence to support that. That is not true. I won’t go into all the evidence, but multiple private and government (including allied governments, not just the US government) investigations have proven Russia hacked the DNC and launched a concerted operation aimed at influencing the US election. I will recommend this piece from Just Security that cites all the evidence.

Ka$h is an easy target for Russian intelligence and they will play him like a fiddle.

Ka$h, like many other Trump sycophants, knows deep down he is a loser and that in the normal world he could never achieve success. It is only in the grievance-fueled Bizarre-O Trump world, where loyalty and personal performative actions for the pleasure of one man are the only currency, that Ka$h could ever be allowed anywhere near power. He has proven this time and again with his ridiculous testosterone-laden social media videos showing him being a badass (many are AI, because he isn’t actually a badass). After the World Cup, he posted a video thanking the FBI for a job well done keeping the tournament secure. Correct message, because yes, well done, FBI! But the video featured only Ka$h! Like Trump, he wants the credit for achievements that are not his. This man needs some serious ego stroking. And I guarantee you, his FSB hosts will be ready with large outstretched hands.

As The Atlantic recently reported, Ka$h likes to drink alcohol. I mean, he really likes it. Sometimes to the point where he passes out and his FBI colleagues have to break down a door to get to him (allegedly). This is great news for Russia’s FSB officers who will host Ka$h, because they like to drink too! While I am sure Ka$h will bring a few bottles of his self-labeled bourbon, the Russians will plow him with vodka. And since Ka$h likes to be liked, he will try his darnedest to keep up. Remember how hard he tried to fit in with the US Olympic hockey team by slamming beers with them? It will be a cakewalk for Boris and Dmitri to get him drunk and choose how to compromise him. Sure, Ka$h will do great representing American interests while drinking vodka with his Russian hosts.

So Ka$h denies Russia interfered in US elections and is an easy target for his Russian intelligence hosts. There’s probably nothing to worry about, right?

Why the fuck is any US official meeting with Russian officials anyway?

But Ka$h is on the case and is sure to be a real asset in securing US elections. He just might be an asset for the wrong country.

THE WEEK’S LINKS

A roundup of things you should be reading

RUSSIA’S HYBRID WAR ON NATO

Inside Russia’s Secret Plan to Sue the Baltic States (Holger Roonemaa The Baltic Flank)

Russia accused of planning attacks on Baltic or Polish infrastructure (FT)

Would Europeans fight, if it came to that? (The Economist)

EXCELLENT RESOURCES!

Just Security has launched WHAT JUST HAPPENED? as well as a litigation tracker to help readers keep up with the chaos

Lawfare is tracking all Executive Orders and related lawsuits and providing excellent and needed analysis

Alex Finley is a former officer of the CIA’s Directorate of Operations, where she served in West Africa and Europe. She writes and teaches about terrorism, disinformation / covert influence, and oligarch yachts. Her writing has appeared in Slate, Reductress, Funny or Die, POLITICO, The Center for Public Integrity, and other publications. She has spoken to the BBC, MSNBC, CNN, C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, France24, and numerous other media outlets. She was also invited once to speak at Harvard, which she now tells everyone within the first ten seconds of meeting them. She is the author of the Victor Caro series, satirical novels about the CIA. Before joining the CIA, Alex was a journalist, covering Capitol Hill, the Pentagon, and the Department of Energy. She reported on issues related to national security, intelligence, and homeland security. Did she mention she was invited to speak at Harvard?