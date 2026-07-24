Rant! with Alex Finley

Rant! with Alex Finley

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Girlboss Meets Ukraine's avatar
Girlboss Meets Ukraine
Jul 24

Perhaps he will come back loaded with “evidence” of The Great Democrat Communist Cabal Led By The Biden Crime Family & The J6 Committee — All of the People Who Scare His Boss?

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AnaR737's avatar
AnaR737
Jul 24

Maybe Laura Loomer will have Kash fired now that she has had her road to Damascus moment…🤷‍♀️

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