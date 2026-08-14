ALEX’S WEEKLY RANT!

Xenia Federova is back on my radar this week. A few weeks ago I wrote about how French officials have expelled her from the country for being a Russian propagandist for her role starting and running RT France, and for continuing to be a Russian propagandist on the media platforms of a conservative French oligarch. Her goal, according to French officials, was to spread malign information to destabilize Europe. A court upheld the decision to expel her. That happened while she was already outside of France, and she has vowed not to return to France to be expelled.

This week, the German investigative outlet Tagesschau reported that Fedorova "recently sought the post of director of the Russian House of Science and Culture in Berlin", according to the French Ministry of the Interior. So it seems that, before her expulsion from France, Federova was being directed to bring her malevolent skills to Germany.

As longtime Rant! readers know, these “cultural centers”, called Rossotrudnichestvo, are set up under the umbrella of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and claim to bring Russian culture to foreign countries and to help the Russian diaspora in those countries maintain cultural ties to the Motherland. But that’s all a cover. The real purpose of these centers is to help run Russian intelligence operations.

I’ve written about how Russian intelligence uses these and other types of cover organizations in Class 7, Class 8, and Class 18.

We’ve also seen plenty of attractive Russian women use Rossotrudnichestvo as they worked their way through think tanks and political circles, looking for powerful and influential people to manipulate. See, for example, Nomma Zarubina and her mentor, Elena Branson.

Maria Butina, who wooed GOP politicians with guns and stilettos before being convicted of being a spy, met with the head of Rossotrudnichestvo in Washington, DC, while carrying out her influence activities on behalf of Mother Russia.

Despite all this evidence of Russian cultural organizations being used as cover for Russian intelligence activities, the German government has been reticent to publicly label the Russian cultural center as a security problem, according to Tegesschau, possibly out of fear that such a move would “provoke the Kremlin to take countermeasures against German institutions,” including closing the remaining Goethe Institutes—German cultural centers that actually do cultural activities and don’t serve as cover for German spy operations—in Russia as a reaction.

The European Union sanctioned Rossotrudnichestvo in 2022, after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. But that doesn’t mean these centers are closed.

In Berlin, the center can still access its money, despite sanctions, to pay its bills and maintain the building and space. These payments must be justified to the German central bank, which oversees the disbursements. Of course, we all know Russia would never lie about why it is requesting money.

But here’s the real kick in the nuts: The Russian cultural center in Berlin still receives money from the German government. According to Tegesschau, “70,000 euros are planned for the payment of the property tax for 2026. In doing so, the [German government] is fulfilling a legal obligation under the German-Russian cultural agreement for the Russian House in Berlin and the Goethe-Institut in Moscow, which was signed in 2011, according to the Federal Foreign Office. In addition, there is another agreement that regulates the real estate issue of the cultural institutes. This contract has a term of 99 years, a unilateral termination is not possible.”

This is a good time to remind you that a mere ten days ago, Russia tried to blow up planes at the airport in Leipzig, Germany. Indeed, Germany remains a main target for Russia’s unconventional attacks, including a plot to place bombs on DHL planes, interference in elections, and planned sabotage of the country’s railways. But heaven forbid we call them out on that. Moscow might close the Goethe Institute!

It seems to me Germany has made a Faustian bargain (excuse me while I high-five myself). The easy solution here is to stop having German taxpayers help fund Russian intelligence activities in Europe and let Moscow close a few Goethe Institutes, rather than continuing with this deal with the Devil.

Quick aside here, and really, this is important and not superfluous at all: The Russian Cultural Center in Berlin is located on Friedrichstrasse, which is appropriate because that street name features in the coded message Sasha says to Jonathan (the “weergin”) in the 1985 spy movie “Gotcha” to signal to Jonathan to get out of East Berlin: “Meet me at the Cafe Friedrichstrasse.”

Gotcha! The Russian Cultural Center, left, is actually a Russian spy hub on Berlin’s Friedrichstrasse. Jonathan and Sasha, right, played spy games that were much more fun because the good guys fought back and won.

As for Federova, I don’t think we’ll see her take over the Russian Cultural Center in Berlin. Her expulsion from France means she won’t be getting residency in any Schengen country anytime soon. Her current location remains unclear, but my guess is it won’t be long before we see her hosting a TV program with Maria Butina back in Russia, talking about how France is an oppressive country that censors free speech, while Russia—where one gets thrown in jail for disagreeing with Putin—is a utopia that celebrates it.

THE WEEK’S LINKS

A roundup of things you should be reading

RUSSIA’S HYBRID WAR

Explosions hit Bulgarian arms plant owned by Emilian Gebrev, who was targeted in a GRU poisoning plot in 2015 (The Insider)

WHO NEEDS RUSSIAN SABOTAGE WHEN YOU HAVE CORRUPTION?

General Dynamics Failed to Build Artillery Shells for the Army (ProPublica)

EXCELLENT RESOURCES!

Just Security has launched WHAT JUST HAPPENED? as well as a litigation tracker to help readers keep up with the chaos

Lawfare is tracking all Executive Orders and related lawsuits and providing excellent and needed analysis

Alex Finley is a former officer of the CIA’s Directorate of Operations, where she served in West Africa and Europe. She writes and teaches about terrorism, disinformation / covert influence, and oligarch yachts. Her writing has appeared in Slate, Reductress, Funny or Die, POLITICO, The Center for Public Integrity, and other publications. She has spoken to the BBC, MSNBC, CNN, C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, France24, and numerous other media outlets. She was also invited once to speak at Harvard, which she now tells everyone within the first ten seconds of meeting them. She is the author of the Victor Caro series, satirical novels about the CIA. Before joining the CIA, Alex was a journalist, covering Capitol Hill, the Pentagon, and the Department of Energy. She reported on issues related to national security, intelligence, and homeland security. Did she mention she was invited to speak at Harvard?