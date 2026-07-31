Rant! with Alex Finley

Rant! with Alex Finley

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Bill Ejzak's avatar
Bill Ejzak
7h

Finley is 100% right. But in the US, the authoritarian right controls the information space and they are using it to attack the liberal consensus that prevailed in the US from FDR until Reagan, the authoritarian right's first demogogue, was President. The authoritarian wealthy right has been waging class warfare and Trump got the racist, misogynistic, xenophobic Christian nationalists to vote against their economic interests in order to indulge their bigotry.

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