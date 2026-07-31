ALEX’S WEEKLY RANT!

An interesting case about “freedom of expression” is developing in France. This week, French authorities ordered Russian propagandist Xenia Federova to leave the country. Federova has been a fixture in French media for years. She built RT France, the French subsidiary of Russian state media company RT (formerly Russia Today), meaning she built the infrastructure to allow Russian information operations and propaganda to be easily distributed across France. French authorities shut down RT France in 2022, after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Xenia Federova built RT France and the malinformation infrastructure that goes with it.

Last year, Federova received a ten-year residence permit in France, despite France’s sanctioning and shutting down of RT France. This renewal of her residence permit apparently was an automatic administrative action, but once the media caught wind of it, it became and issue of public debate and it seems now French authorities have decided it was the wrong decision.

Federova has been placed under house arrest, and she is required to check in daily with a police station. Media organizations under the control of her employer (more on him in a minute) called the move to expel Federova "a particularly serious infringement of freedom of expression."

The official order to expel Federova, on the other hand, describes her "as a conduit for disinformation campaigns orchestrated by the Russian authorities" with the aim of "destabilizing public order" in France.

Her lawyer said she will appeal the case, which means we might see a court case that looks at the complexities of protecting freedom of expression on the one hand and defending against democratic subversion on the other.

I wrote in 2024 about this dilemma, opening with this quote from Russia expert Fiona Hill: “This isn’t about free speech. This is a full information war. This is the kind of dilemma we are facing all of the time about how to balance freedom of speech against subversion. … It is probably one of the biggest dilemmas of our epoch.” Read the whole thing here:

In 2017, just before the French presidential election, Russia launched a major cyber and information campaign aimed at denigrating Emmanuel Macron and hurting his chances of being elected, while helping far-right candidate Marine LePen (who, by sheer coincidence, has some interesting connections to Russia, as I wrote here).

That effort was aided by RT France and Federova. Right after Macron’s win, the newly-elected French president stood next to Vladimir Putin at a joint press conference in Paris as Federova asked Macron about his accusations blaming Russia for the information operation aimed at his campaign. Macron responded, "When media outlets spread defamatory falsehoods, they are no longer journalists. They are instruments of influence.”

He’s not wrong. As I explain in Class 17 of my Foreign Influence Operations course, real journalists have a code of ethics and follow certain rules. You can read more about that here👇

Propagandists and people running information operations for adversarial nations don’t follow those rules. So they don’t get to hide behind “freedom of expression.” Rather, they are using our right to freedom of expression to undermine the very democratic system that gives us that right.

Media organizations owned by Fedorova’s employer (again, more on him in a minute) issued a joint statement, saying, "Freedom of expression is not defended only when the opinions expressed are widely shared. It is defended precisely when those opinions disturb or provoke disagreement, provided that they form part of the democratic debate, as is the case across all of our media outlets."

That’s true, but not when the person providing diverse opinions to disturb or provoke is tasked by the Kremlin to do that. Federova built RT France. As I have written before, Margarita Simonyan, the head of RT, has compared RT to Russia’s Ministry of Defense.

The information space is a battlefield for Russia. Words, opinions, and narratives are weapons on that battlefield. Shutting them down didn’t stop them.

A Quick Reminder About Tenet Media

RT ceased operations in the US in March 2022. Two months before that, Lauren Chen, part of the right-wing media ecosystem in the US and a contributor to RT, incorporated Tenet Media in Tennessee with her husband. I wrote about the case here👇

According to a US Department of Justice indictment, Tenet Media took both direction and money from former RT employees (these ones in Russia) to shape messaging coming from such influencers as Tim Pool and Benny Johnson (both of whom have press passes with the Trump administration now. Probably just a coincidence).

The DOJ indictment of Tenet Media reveals Russian documents noting that, after being sanctioned in the US and Europe, RT created an “entire empire of covert projects” whose objective is to shape the opinion of “Western audiences.” Simonyan herself admitted to this. According to EU v. Disinfo:

In [a September 8, 2024] interview, Simonyan suggested that following US and EU sanctions, RT ‘began to walk guerrilla paths’, meaning that it went underground to operate covertly. ‘I already mentioned this without mentioning details at the time – and I won’t mention details in the future either,’ Simonyan said, ‘but I mentioned in different broadcasts publicly that we stayed in these countries, that we are working and will continue to work, just now indirectly.’ [emphasis added] What might this ‘indirect’ work involve? ‘I will of course not say with whom we have or haven’t worked, but I will say that we’ll continue doing so as far as possible.’ She suggested that if ‘they didn’t like us when we were working openly, they liked us even less when we started working indirectly.’ She concluded, ‘You reap what you sow.’

Federova has been a central player in this effort.

Again, just to make this as simple and clear as possible: If you are tasked and paid by a Russian state entity to say something, that is not freedom of expression. That is subversion by an enemy state. The information space is a battlefield and words are weapons.

About Federova’s Employer

Ok, I promised to tell you more about who employs Federova now. After RT France was shut down in 2022, Federova began working for Vincent Bolloré, a French oligarch who has spent the past several years buying up media outlets and publishing houses in France. He has used them to shape and control the information space in France. In the 2022 presidential election, he used those platforms to help promote his preferred candidate, Eric Zemmour, who—this will surprise you—is a far-right, anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim zealot who touts the Great Replacement theory. According to Zemmour, France is in decline because of immigrants, women, liberals, and the end of traditional values. Sound familiar?

Several groups in France are concerned about Bolloré’s control over so much media. He controls news stations, radio stations, publishing houses, film companies, giving him enormous influence over what information French people have access to.

Federova has been part of Bolloré’s media empire. By sheer coincidence, her narratives fit right in with Bolloré’s far-right narratives. Why? The Kremlin knows these themes are good for making people angry and making rational discourse impossible, which in turn are great tools for weakening democracy.

There is no question in my mind that, while running RT France, Federova received her marching orders from the Kremlin, just as Simonyan as head of RT takes marching orders from the Kremlin. I am certain Federova knew and understood she was to continue to serve that master in her new role under Bolloré, who provided her a platform to do so. Indeed, we know oligarchy and its corrupt practices go hand in hand with a corrupt information space. Russia serves as a great example of this.

All this to say, Federova is not a journalist and French authorities are correct to call her a tool in Russia’s information war.

A Lesson for the US

These are the same concerns that should arise in the US as we discuss oligarchic control of our media platforms: we already bid adieu to Stephen Colbert and a trustworthy “60 Minutes” when Larry Ellison merged Skydance and Paramount. And now Warner Bros. is about to be swallowed up. That is a lot of power over our information space by a small group of people with niche interests (namely, maintaining their wealth and power). How will Russia exploit this and use it to its own advantage? Tenet Media was not an outlier. Even Margarita Simonyan has alluded publicly to the fact that Russia still has subversive agents out there, ready to work within our free information system to poison it and use it to weaken our democracy.

THE WEEK’S LINKS

A roundup of things you should be reading

TRUMP AND THE POLITICIZATION OF INTELLIGENCE

What They Want to Hear: The Politicization of US Intelligence (Lawfare)

He Signed the Case Against Himself (The Steady State and James P Petrila)

EXCELLENT RESOURCES!

Just Security has launched WHAT JUST HAPPENED? as well as a litigation tracker to help readers keep up with the chaos

Lawfare is tracking all Executive Orders and related lawsuits and providing excellent and needed analysis

Alex Finley is a former officer of the CIA’s Directorate of Operations, where she served in West Africa and Europe. She writes and teaches about terrorism, disinformation / covert influence, and oligarch yachts. Her writing has appeared in Slate, Reductress, Funny or Die, POLITICO, The Center for Public Integrity, and other publications. She has spoken to the BBC, MSNBC, CNN, C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, France24, and numerous other media outlets. She was also invited once to speak at Harvard, which she now tells everyone within the first ten seconds of meeting them. She is the author of the Victor Caro series, satirical novels about the CIA. Before joining the CIA, Alex was a journalist, covering Capitol Hill, the Pentagon, and the Department of Energy. She reported on issues related to national security, intelligence, and homeland security. Did she mention she was invited to speak at Harvard?