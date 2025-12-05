Rant! with Alex Finley

Rant! with Alex Finley

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Arent's avatar
Arent
Dec 5, 2025

We have remembrance days for war in Western Europe. We don't actively engage in wars. We love blue helmeting and loathe military interventions. Peace in our time. There's a reason Russia fears Germany, France and the UK. They’re the only countries, with Poland, that could actually lead a European intervention in Ukraine. But they won't act without each other. I keep saying it, look at the Crimea War of 1854. We did it back then and it should happen now. Probably won't even take ground troops. Just start with operation Sky Shield. And for crying out loud Germany, please send the Taurus. And Belgium, stop whining over some Russian threats and seize those Russian frozen assets.

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Brent Jacobson's avatar
Brent Jacobson
Dec 6, 2025

I’m baffled that people of my generation are willing to be buddy-buddy with Russia. Do they not remember in the 70s hiding under our school desks to protect us from nuclear bombs? (They built things a lot better back then.) Russia is the enemy! Gorbachev and Yeltsin, whatever potential they had, are long gone. Putin is only driven by his own ego. He chuckles about how easily he manipulates Trump the Chump. He must be driven completely out of Ukraine and held accountable for his war crimes.

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