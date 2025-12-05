I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving. I didn’t publish, but I wasn’t idle.

I joined Claire Berlinski to talk about how to fight the collapse of the information space and the need to get up every day and just keep on going. Have a listen👇

I also very much enjoyed this chat with Slovak journalist Andrej Matisak, where we discussed how to end the Russian war with Ukraine, what game Trump and his minions are playing, and what Europe can do about it. Listen to it here.

A friendly reminder that Rant! is a reader-supported publication. Thank you for making this newsletter possible!

ALEX’S WEEKLY RANT!

This last November 11th, an unsettling event took place in Brussels. The date, of course, marks Armistice Day. While it has morphed into Veterans Day in the United States, its origins lie in the day allied forces signed an armistice with Germany to end fighting on the western front, bringing to a close the First World War. In Brussels, the day is additionally symbolic given the city’s role as the capital of the European Union, a union created to end such hostilities on the continent for good. Europe, united.

This last November 11th, the Patriots for Europe—a bloc of far-right political parties in the European Parliament—hosted John Mearsheimer—an American scholar from the University of Chicago who consistently repeats Kremlin talking points—in the European Parliament to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war.

I won’t dissect the entire batshit crazy speech (you can read a transcript here). But Mearsheimer blamed the United States and Europe for “provoking” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, claimed Putin has never said he wants to conquer all of Ukraine (but implies it’s fine if Putin wants to conquer and annex parts of Ukraine), implied Ukraine’s Revolution of Dignity was “designed” by the West, legitimized Putin’s grievance that Ukraine would become “a springboard for Western aggression against Russia” (NB: NATO is a defensive alliance. No one, including Ukraine, has any desire to invade Russia. None. Zero. Zip. Nada.), and said Europe helping Ukraine was bound only to cause bigger problems for Ukraine later (so Europe should stay out of it, if it really wants to help Ukraine). It was a speech that would have made the Kremlin proud. Indeed it’s possible (probable?) the Russian government, through cutouts, paid for the event.

After all, the Patriots for Europe, the organization that hosted this event, is made up of pro-Russia political parties. The far-right group was started by Fidesz, the Hungarian political party founded by Viktor Orban. While Fidesz has since left the group, the bloc remains an alliance of far-right and nationalist political parties across Europe that are generally sovereignists and Euroskeptics. The Patriots for Europe now include Members of the European Parliament from Italy’s Lega, France’s National Rally, Portugal’s Chega, Spain’s Vox, and a slew of other far-right parties that have been credibly accused of having close relations (including financial ties) to Russia. (For some background, see Class 8 and Class 18.)

It always cracks me up that those who shout the loudest about “sovereignty!” are the ones most pushing the talking points of a country that is not their own. Indeed, it’s a theme of Victor in Trouble. Furthermore, the country whose talking points they spread—Russia—uses such talking points in order to weaken the countries these politicians claim to represent with such sovereignist gusto. It makes no sense.

In short, on a sacred day for Europe, in the heart of Europe, pro-Russia parties hosted a pro-Russia speaker spewing talking points the Kremlin has designed to make the West weaker. By all accounts, the room was packed.

This is the same EU that is frantically trying to claw its way to the negotiating table the US and Russia have set for themselves as they divvy up business deals in Ukraine and across the globe. The same EU trying to develop creative ways to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine now. The same EU that insists it won’t abandon Ukraine. EU policy is that Europe must help Ukraine.

But a large swath of European politicians and parties are actually pro-Russia. It is hard to reconcile these two truths.

Meanwhile, in the United States, official US policy used to be that we must help Ukraine, but under Trump (and executed by Witkoff and Kushner), the policy now seems to be to get Trump and his friends back to business with Russia. Their “peace plan” features profitable business deals for US companies (many owned by Witkoff and Kushner and other Trump minions; probably just a coincidence!), uses Russian frozen assets as a kickback to those same people, and carves up Ukraine to hand huge parts of it over to Russia. This week, the US lifted some sanctions on Russia. Just yesterday, Trump released a new National Security Strategy, which echoes many of the same points Mearsheimer discussed. The official White House document discusses the perils of NATO expansion and pledges support for Europe’s far-right, nationalist parties—those same parties that hosted the Mearsheimer event.

It is in this absurd context we keep talking about making peace and claiming to help Ukraine. How can we hammer out a just peace deal when so many people involved in this process do not believe Russia is an adversary?

Some (but not all) of this has come about because Russia has succeeded in many ways with its hybrid approach to this conflict. As I’ve often said, Putin likely launched the war when he did because he estimated Western unity was not strong enough to confront his actions. Events like the Mearsheimer one (and it is hardly an isolated event) show maybe he was right.

But the immorality of partnering with Russia is self-evident. As I wrote for The Bulwarkearlier this year, Russia keeps trying to kill Americans and Europeans. Russia’s intelligence services have plotted to put bombs on airplanes in the US and Europe, attacked our spies and diplomats, paid the Taliban to target American soldiers, hacked our water facilities, attempted to derail trains, and more. The list of hybrid attacks against both the US and Europe is long and such attacks continue apace, despite talks of “peace.”

This reality should force action from those who want a just outcome. What happens in Ukraine will shape the European security architecture for generations. But Ukraine is currently the only country fighting Russia. While Europe hems and haws about the consequences of taking Russian money to pay to stop the madness, Russia doesn’t think twice about taking Ukrainian children. Putin has already called for the “Russification” of occupied areas of Ukraine, meaning Ukrainian identity must be erased and these newly minted Russian citizens must be forced to identify as Russian, through whatever means, including rape and torture. We are not fighting the same war. Indeed, Europe is not fighting a war at all.

As Dr. Jade McGlynn wrote in this excellent essay, “Europe is not behaving like a serious geopolitical actor” and has become “a spectator to its own security.” She writes, “I have struggled to find any deep and serious internal government work on what happens if Ukraine loses. Instead, everyone is busy playing fantasy ceasefire, sometimes with even more absurd questions about ‘post-Ukraine Russia’.”

As if to highlight this point, one European diplomat recently told Politico, “There’s only so much we can do.”

Ah, yes. That famous Churchill saying: “There’s only so much we can do.”

It is high time for a Coalition of the Willing—not NATO, not an EU rife with pro-Russia factions—to take Europe’s security seriously. Stop waiting for unanimity that will never come. Sideline those countries and political parties that actively work against Europe’s interests. And stop waiting for the US to do the right thing. The US is not coming to save you, but may be interested in building hotels on your conquered lands.

THE WEEK’S LINKS

A roundup of things you should be reading

RUSSIA-UKRAINE “PEACE” PLAN

A Bad Ukraine Deal Could Spur Nuclear Proliferation (WSJ)

THE COLLAPSING INFORMATION SPACE: Trump cancels visas for anyone who worked on information operations:

Trump administration orders enhanced vetting for applicants of H-1B visa (Reuters)

EXCELLENT RESOURCES!

Just Security has launched WHAT JUST HAPPENED? as well as a litigation tracker to help readers keep up with the chaos

Lawfare is tracking all Executive Orders and related lawsuits and providing excellent and needed analysis

Alex Finley is a former officer of the CIA’s Directorate of Operations, where she served in West Africa and Europe. She writes and teaches about terrorism, disinformation / covert influence, and oligarch yachts. Her writing has appeared in Slate, Reductress, Funny or Die, POLITICO, The Center for Public Integrity, and other publications. She has spoken to the BBC, MSNBC, CNN, C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, France24, and numerous other media outlets. She was also invited once to speak at Harvard, which she now tells everyone within the first ten seconds of meeting them. She is the author of the Victor Caro series, satirical novels about the CIA. Before joining the CIA, Alex was a journalist, covering Capitol Hill, the Pentagon, and the Department of Energy. She reported on issues related to national security, intelligence, and homeland security. Did she mention she was invited to speak at Harvard?