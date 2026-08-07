Rant! with Alex Finley

Rant! with Alex Finley

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Bjorn Ivarsson's avatar
Bjorn Ivarsson
1d

Fedorova is moving to Berlin? https://www.uawire.org/french-authorities-suspect-russian-house-in-berlin-is-being-used-as-cover-for-espionage

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Daniel
2d

It's so frustrating to watch all of Europe pussy-foot around an obvious aggressor. It would be in the region's best interest to harangue Russia as much as possible, as quickly as possible. I suppose it's the desire to avoid conflict that casualties can be avoided. What European states don't understand is that action now will save lives.

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